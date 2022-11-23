Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.