RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.90. 20,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,430,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at RPC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

