TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 8.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 167,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,517,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
