Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Up 3%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 9,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
