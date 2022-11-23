Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Up 3%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 9,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.