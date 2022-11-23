Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

