Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
