Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.90. 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Merus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 81.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 384,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

