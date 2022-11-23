RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 3.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 4,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

