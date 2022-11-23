Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.54. 1,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vital Farms by 27.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 11.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

