RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 352,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,345,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
RLX Technology Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.