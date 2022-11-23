RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 352,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,345,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

