Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Director William F. Austen Buys 10,000 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARNC opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

