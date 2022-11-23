Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $96.45 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00055269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $96.45 million and approximately $400,831.92 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.29 or 0.08607297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.57 or 0.28919853 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

