Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

CRWD stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

