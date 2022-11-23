Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

