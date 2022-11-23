Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

NYSE HII opened at $230.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

