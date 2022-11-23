Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,372 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

