Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 69.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $457.70.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

