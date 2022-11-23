Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,162 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8 %

PWR opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.