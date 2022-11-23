Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,836 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 1.4 %

TRMB opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.