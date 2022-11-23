Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of ModivCare worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 117.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 355,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

