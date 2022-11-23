Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $702.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

