Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,339 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
