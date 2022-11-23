Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $1,169,441.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

