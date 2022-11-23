Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

DLB stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

