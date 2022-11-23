Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 41,708 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

XM stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

