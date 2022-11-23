Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.06 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 101.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its position in FOX by 2,337.0% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in FOX by 212.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 550,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Company Profile

Shares of FOX opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

