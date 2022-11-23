Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.05 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

