Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

