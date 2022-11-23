Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LendingClub by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

