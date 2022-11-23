Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $306.72 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $307.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

