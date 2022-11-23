Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BSAC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

