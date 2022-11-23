Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,526 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

LSB Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

NYSE:LXU opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.