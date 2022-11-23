Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 81.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

