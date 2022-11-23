Atria Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 308,826 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.60.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

