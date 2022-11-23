Atria Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.