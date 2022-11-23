Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,997 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

