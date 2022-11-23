iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,882,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

