Atria Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.