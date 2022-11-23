Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 1.31% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

