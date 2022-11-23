JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88.53 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 328.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $88,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TDY opened at $415.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.