Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,439.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,237.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

