O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $853.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

