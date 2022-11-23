Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 393.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

