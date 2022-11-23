Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.