Deutsche Bank AG Has $54.38 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $54,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $171.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

