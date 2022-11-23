Atria Investments LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

