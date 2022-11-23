Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.24 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

