iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

