Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVB opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

