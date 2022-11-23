Atria Investments LLC Sells 165,491 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

