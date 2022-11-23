Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 247,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90.

